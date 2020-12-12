Protest in northern Albanian city leaves 1 officer injured

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Demonstrators in a northern Albanian city damaged the left-wing governing Socialist Party's offices and injured a police officer Saturday, authorities said, as part of ongoing protests this week after a fatal shooting by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew.
Police said the illegal protest began at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) in Shkodra, 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital, Tirana. Demonstrators first hurled objects at the local party offices before raiding it, taking out furniture and other materials and burning them in the street. One officer was injured after being struck by a object thrown by protesters.