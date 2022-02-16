Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 4:45 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.
Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.