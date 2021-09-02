Prosecutors: Sex assault charges fairly filed against NY doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors urged a judge Thursday to reject claims by a former New York doctor that his guilty plea in state court in a sex abuse case means he can’t be prosecuted in federal court on sex assault charges.

In papers in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors defended their charges against Robert A. Hadden, calling it an “absurd contention" to say they can't prosecute because Hadden in 2016 pleaded guilty under a state plea deal, admitting to forcible touching and one count of a criminal sex act.