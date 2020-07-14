Prosecutors: California officer justified in killing teen

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was justified in killing a 17-year-old girl who pointed what appeared to be a gun at him on a packed Southern California freeway last year, according to an investigation released Tuesday.

Fullerton Officer Scott Flynn reasonably believed that the teenager was going to kill him with what was later found to be a realistic-looking BB gun, the Orange County district attorney's office said.

“Based on the totality of all the circumstances, it was necessary for Officer Flynn to react by firing his weapon in self-defense and defense of others,” Deputy District Attorney Avery Harrison wrote in a letter about the investigation sent to the Fullerton police chief on June 22. The letter was made public Tuesday.

“Although the incident is deeply saddening, resulting in the death of a minor with mental illness, Officer Flynn did not commit a crime,” the prosecutor wrote.

The letter didn't name the teen, but her family previously identified her as Hannah Linn Williams, the Orange County Register reported.

The girl had disappeared in a rented SUV hours before the July 5, 2019, killing, authorities said.

Flynn was driving an injured police dog to a veterinarian when the SUV sped past him at more than 100 mph on an Anaheim freeway, then slowed, forcing him to brake and change lanes to avoid a crash, Harrison wrote.

The SUV then turned and hit the front end of the patrol car and ended up parked the wrong way on a freeway ramp.

Video from Flynn's body-worn camera shows him walking toward the SUV and facing the teenager, who points what appears to be a gun at him, the newspaper reported.

Flynn fired several shots, and the teen died at a hospital.

Her family said Williams had tried to run away and kill herself in the past, the Register said.

In 2018, she was found with a hunting knife on a street and told officers she had planned to kill someone, the prosecutor's letter said.