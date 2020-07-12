Prosecutors: 2 teens indicted in death of 17-year-old girl

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A grand jury in Maryland has indicted two teens in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl last month.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday announced the charges against the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl include first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the Frederick News-Post reported. Both suspects are in custody after they were denied bail during a hearing earlier this month.

A passerby found the body of Tykerria Katherine Dawson, of Hagerstown, on June 27 in a wooded area off a walking trail in Frederick.

The newspaper reported detectives determined Dawson had been dating the male suspect at the time of her death.

Records show both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Their public defenders could not be reached by phone Sunday.