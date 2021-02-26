New Orleans move to vacate 22 non-unanimous jury convictions KEVIN McGILL Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 6:56 p.m.
1 of6 Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams acknowledges his unprecedented and sweeping legal action after his office waived all objections to new trials for 22 state prisoners convicted by split juries between the years 1974 and 2014 on the Orleans Parish Courthouse steps Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 The chief of the district attorneys civil rights division, Emily Maw, talk with the media after in a court hearing, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in New Orleans. Prosecutors in New Orleans moved Friday to have convictions overturned for 22 people found guilty of felonies by non-unanimous juries, and to review hundreds of other such convictions obtained under a law with roots in the Jim Crow era. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 file photo, Jason Williams celebrates with supporters at NOLA Brewing Company after beating Keva Landrum in the Orleans Parish district attorney's runoff race in New Orleans. Prosecutors in New Orleans moved Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 to have convictions overturned for 22 people found guilty of felonies by non-unanimous juries, and to review hundreds of other such convictions obtained under a law with roots in the Jim Crow era. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, File) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Jason Williams celebrates with supporters at NOLA Brewing Company after beating Keva Landrum in the Orleans Parish district attorney's runoff race Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prosecutors in New Orleans moved Friday to have convictions overturned for 22 people found guilty of felonies by non-unanimous juries, and to review hundreds of other such convictions obtained under a law with roots in the Jim Crow era.
District Attorney Jason Williams, who took office last month after running on a reform platform, announced the move at a news conference outside the criminal courthouse in New Orleans. He was flanked by his staff, criminal justice advocates and Archbishop Gregory Aymond.