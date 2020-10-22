Prosecutor: Wrecked office of township official staged

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has concluded that signs of a struggle found at the office of an Ohio township trustee who went missing were staged, a county prosecutor said Thursday.

The body of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron was found by a kayaker in a northeast Ohio lake in February 2017, about two months after he was reported missing.

A county coroner said Macron, 45, a married father of three, had six stab wounds, none of which were fatal.

There was blood on the walls of Macron's township office and other signs of a struggle. Blood also was discovered in his SUV parked near the frozen lake where his body was later found.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson said the cause of Macron's death remains undetermined and the case officially closed.

“I cannot prosecute without evidence of a suspect or a crime,” he said.

Lafayette Township is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.