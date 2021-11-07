Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 11:35 a.m.
Erica Adamson, left, verifies a mobile digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record on Tony Lai's iPhone at the Highland Park Yoga in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
For Gross, the relief came from knowing he and his co-owner don't have to unilaterally decide whether to verify their customers are vaccinated. In another part of town, the manager of a struggling nail salon feels trepidation and expects to lose customers. “This is going to be hard for us,” Lucila Vazquez said.
