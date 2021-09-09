Prominent Florida lobbyist pleads to reckless driving

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prominent Florida lobbyist who had been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his Lamborghini into another vehicle has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving.

Ron Book, 67, entered his plea this week in Broward County circuit court, according to court records. Under a deal with prosecutors, Book will not serve jail time, and adjudication will be withheld, meaning he won't have a criminal record. He had initially been charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.