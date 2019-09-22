Professor, state poet to be featured at poetry presentation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state poet and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln are scheduled to be the featured speakers at a poetry presentation Sunday in Lincoln.

The John H. Ames Reading series event sponsored by the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room at the Bennett Martin Public Library.

The state poet, Matt Mason, also is executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. Associate professor Stacey Waite has published four collections of poems along with scholarly works.