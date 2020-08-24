Probe of 3 drug-trafficking groups nets guns, drugs, cash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an eight-month investigation of three drug trafficking organizations in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood has netted 20 guns and $480,000 cash as well as tens of thousands of doses of fentanyl and cocaine and other drugs.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday agents executed search warrants last week in 30 locations believed to be connected to the organizations, whose activities he said have been linked to two Philadelphia-area shootings.

Drugs sold by the groups have been located as far away as Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Virginia as well as Pennsylvania, he said. Shapiro also released the names of almost three dozen people he said were among those arrested.

The probe was part of the Kensington initiative, a local, state and federal law enforcement partnership targeting major criminal drug organizations in the northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.