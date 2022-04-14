Probe: Nebraska lawmaker's behavior wasn't sexual harassment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker who resigned after admitting that he took photos of a female subordinate in his office without her permission acted in a “boorish, brainless and bizarre" manner but did not commit illegal sexual discrimination or harassment, according to an investigator hired by the Legislature.
In a report released Wednesday, the investigator concluded that former state Sen. Mike Groene's behavior was “wholly unprofessional and inappropriate" and that he would have faced disciplinary action in a private-sector job.