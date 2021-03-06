Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL , Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 11:14 a.m.
1 of11 Anti-government protesters march to the criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Anti-government protesters march to the criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Anti-government protesters march to the criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, planned to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Anti-government protesters protest outside the Criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Anti-government protesters flash three-fingered salute, protest outside the Criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Anti-government protesters gesture, outside the Criminal court during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 An anti-government protester displays a picture of detained activist Parit Chiwarak during protest outside the Criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 6, 2021. A new faction of Thailand's student-led anti-government movement calling itself REDEM, short for Restart Democracy, announced plans to march to Bangkok's Criminal Court Saturday to highlight the plight of several detained leaders of the protest movement. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BANGKOK (AP) — Demonstrators from Thailand’s student-led pro-democracy movement held a peaceful protest Saturday outside Bangkok’s Criminal Court to bring public attention to the plight of several of their detained leaders.
The movement, a coalition of several groups, was launched last year with demands for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.
Written By
CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL