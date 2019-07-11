Prison worker sues DOC over alleged discrimination

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A black Connecticut prison employee is suing the state Department of Corrections alleging she was suspended without pay for complaining about a corrections officer displaying a Confederate flag in his vehicle.

Carla Moore alleges in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut Monday that she was suspended without pay for one day after telling superiors she felt the flag was becoming a "permanent fixture" in the parking lot.

The complaint says Moore was allegedly confronted by a white supervisor "in a physically threatening manner, screaming and pointing at her."

She said she was later suspended for one day, a punishment she considered to be retaliation.

A telephone message was left with the Department of Corrections seeking comment.