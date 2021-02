RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 39-year old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman he strangled on a tribal reservation northeast of Reno last year has been sentenced to two and one-half years in prison.

Wakinyan Blindman admitted last July he attacked the woman on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe’s lands and pleaded guilty in November to one count of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation or suffocation within Indian Country, U.S Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said Tuesday.