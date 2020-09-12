Prison guard, inmate's mother accused in drug smuggling case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware inmates, a prison guard and an inmate's mother have been indicted on drug dealing, conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Newly released court documents show the charges stem from the alleged smuggling of synthetic marijuana into Delaware's largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

The News Journal reports that the documents show that the contraband case started last year as part of an investigation into corruption among corrections officers.

By that time, police already believed inmate Gerald Szubielski was ordering illegal drugs to be ferried into the prison by his mother, Deborah Szubielski. A state police detective wrote in an affidavit that the scheme involved Deborah Szubielski coming into the prison to visit and hiding the drugs in a lobby bathroom.

The affidavit said an inmate worker, Mark Foulk, retrieved containers of contraband while he was cleaning the bathroom and brought them into the prison’s general population.

Deborah Szubielski admitted to placing the drugs and was charged with promoting prison contraband. Last month, she was indicted along with Foulk, her son and Terrell Ingram, a correctional officer.

Ingram has been placed on leave without pay.

Both Foulk and Gerald Szubielski have pleaded not guilty. There are no attorneys listed in court documents for any of the defendants.