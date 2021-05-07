Principals, health orgs oppose bid for Maine trans sport ban

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Health and education associations in Maine have testified against a proposal that would stop transgender students from participating in girls' sports.

A group of Republicans led by Rep. Beth O'Connor, of Berwick, proposed the ban, which is called “Act Act To Ban Biological Males From Participating In Women's Sports.” The proposal states that a banned student can dispute the decision with a signed statement from a doctor that they are female based on “internal and external reproductive anatomy,” natural level of testosterone or a chromosomal analysis.