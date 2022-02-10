Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain's Prince William embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, where the future monarch is highlighting his passionate work around wildlife conservation and climate change.
The visit by Prince William marks a significant milestone in relations between the U.K. and the UAE, a Western-allied Gulf Arab nation ruled by hereditary leaders. The prince is expected to meet with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.