Priest slain in Honduras may be 1st in nearly half a century

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Relatives, parishioners and fellow priests on Friday mourned the Rev. José Enrique Vásquez, who was abducted, shot dead and dumped on a bridge in northern Honduras — apparently the first such slaying in almost half a century.
Despite Honduras’ prevalent violence, the Rev. Juan Ángel López, spokesman for Honduras’ Episcopal Conference, said he could not think of another time a Honduran priest was killed without going back to a massacre of 14 people, including two priests, by soldiers in 1975.