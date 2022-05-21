Prestigious Phoenix high school reports widespread cheating

PHOENIX (AP) — Brophy College Preparatory has learned of “widespread even pervasive" cheating among students in several math sections in its all-male student body, the principal of the prestigious private high school says.

Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that school officials had learned of “academic dishonesty" in which an unspecified number of students devised a system in which students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests, local news outlets reported.