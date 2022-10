This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — A Darien teacher’s trip to the nation’s Capitol to advocate for public education turned into an unexpected selfie opportunity with President Joe Biden.

Katy Gale, a fifth-grade teacher at Hindley Elementary School, was in Washington D.C. lobbying on behalf of public schools as a board member of both the National Education Association (NEA) and the Connecticut Education Association (CEA).

Though Gale said she and her fellow teachers make the trip to the Capitol about three times a year, a speech — much less a meet-and-greet — from the president was a rare surprise, one she said hasn’t happened since Lyndon B. Johnson was in office.

“He spoke for about an hour about 20 feet from me, which was astounding,” Gale said. “It was really nice of him to take that time. Who knows if he'll ever be able to do that again.”

Biden touched on a variety of topics in the classroom during his speech, from social security for teachers to the curriculum in classrooms with the rise of laws such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

After his speech, Biden walked through the crowd of approximately 400 educators, greeting and shaking hands with many, including Gale.

When he approached Gale, she brought up First Lady Jill Biden, a fellow teacher — “Thank your wife for us,” she told him — and asked if she could take a selfie with him.

“We're all ready to turn around (and) him be in the back of the photograph and he goes, ‘Oh, give me your phone,’” Gale said.

“I'll tell you what, his selfie skills are on point," she added. "I was like, ‘Look, he's getting the angle and everything.’ He really knows what he's doing.”

Gale said she was happy to see Biden take the time to speak so personally with public school teachers because “we want a president who supports education.”

“I really don't care what your political affiliations or anybody's political affiliation is,” she said. “We just want to elect candidates that will support public education, and clearly President Biden does.”

As a Connecticut teacher, Gale said she is grateful to have an “open dialogue” with legislators, whether she wants to bring up a particular issue or someone like Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asks for information from a school perspective.

“I have probably one of the easiest jobs of any NEA director because here in Connecticut, our legislators are overwhelmingly in support of public education," she said. “I think my colleagues in some states, legislators won't even see them sometimes.”

Gale said she hopes more politicians, both federal and local, take the time to speak with more public school teachers.

After returning from Washington D.C., she was able to show students her presidential selfie along with a fifth-grade-level introduction to civics and how government works. She also got a shout-out in Superintendent Alan Addley's weekly letter to families and staff.

“I was pretty popular for a day or two,” she said. “The other kids at recess from the other fifth-grade classes were asking about it. I’m like ‘Oh, I’m the popular teacher today.’”