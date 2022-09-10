Prabal Gurung puts a loving spotlight on the world's misfits LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 9:39 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung sent his New York Fashion Week models down a long, stark runway Saturday in the shadow of the United Nations wearing an explosion of sheers and colors as an ode to the misfits of the world who are “often watched and monitored, scrutinized but unseen.”
The designer told The Associated Press he discovered an industrial space in the former home of the Japanese consulate while on a bike ride on Manhattan's East Side. He turned it into a white runway that made his revealing metallics, bondage looks and neon brights pop.