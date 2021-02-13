Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 8:25 p.m.
A portion of a highway is blocked by a landslide after an earthquake hit the city, in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.(Hironori Asakawa/Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, stopped trains and caused power blackouts for thousands of people.
The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant.