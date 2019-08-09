Power outage follows big pallet fire in Stead

STEAD, Nev. (AP) — More than 200 homes were without power north of Reno after an explosive fire ripped through a storage yard full of wooden pallets at a shipping supply company in Stead.

NV Energy estimated 240 customers were without power Friday afternoon after fire officials requested it be shut off so they could fully access the scene.

The fire that broke out at about 7 p.m. Thursday at Quality Supply sparked propane tank explosions, which spread the flames.

Crews had the fire under control late Thursday but worked through the night to extinguish it.

Fire officials say one structure was a total loss, another structure received interior damage and another outside damage.

NV Energy estimated all power would be restored by Friday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.