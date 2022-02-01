Poulin, Canada's Captain Clutch, set for 4th Winter Games JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 2:47 a.m.
FILE - Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, left, is congratulated by teammates Jocelyne Larocque (3) and Blayre Turnbull (40) after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of a women's exhibition hockey game against the United States ahead of the Beijing Olympics, Dec. 15, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. Poulin has been nicknamed `Captain Clutch' for an ability to score decisive goals on the world's biggest stage.
FILE - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (17), of the United States, and Marie-Philip Poulin (29), of Canada, compete for the puck during the second period of a preliminary round during a women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. Poulin has been nicknamed `Captain Clutch' for an ability to score decisive goals on the world's biggest stage.
Members of Canada's women's hockey team practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing.
FILE - Canada's forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) waits for the puck to drop in the first period of the women's gold medal ice hockey game against the United States at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2010. Poulin has been nicknamed `Captain Clutch' for an ability to score decisive goals on the world's biggest stage.
Members of the Canada women's hockey team practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Beijing.
Marie-Philip Poulin will always remember watching members of Canada’s women’s hockey team burst into tears as they celebrated their Olympic gold-medal win over the United States at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.
Poulin, 10 at the time, turned to her mother on the couch at their home in Beauceville, Quebec, to ask why everyone was crying.