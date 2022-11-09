Potential railroad strike delayed until early December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
Previously, a Nov. 19 strike deadline hung over the talks, but the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that represents track maintenance workers agreed Wednesday to delay any action at least until Dec. 4. So for now the trains operated by BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and other railroads will continue delivering the raw materials and finished products that so many businesses in all industries need.