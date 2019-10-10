Post 53 will hold its annual haunted house on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will be filled with exciting events and fun games for kids of all ages. The haunted house offers three different levels of fright. There will also be ambulance tours, pumpkin decorating, face painting and many more games and treats. CPR/AED training will be offered to any adults or children interested. Admission is free and all donations will support Post 53. Darien EMS — Post 53 Headquarters, 0 Ledge Road, Darien.