Post 53 helps Darien Girl Scouts earn first aid badges

Sydney Weibel (Post 53), Eleanor Matteson, Amelia Bowman, Marlowe Johnson (behind Caleigh), Caleigh Lane (in front), Claire Butler, Lily Arneill, Claire Wood, and Tate Hanson (Post 53)

Darien’s fifth grade Ox Ridge Girl Scout Troop 50312 spent a recent Saturday morning at Darien EMS Post 53 working on their first aid badges, taking a tour of the facility, and meeting a handful of the committed Darien high school students who staff Post 53.

The troop said they were grateful to Post 53 for taking the time and sharing the information with them.