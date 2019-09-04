Possible thunderstorms, hail in store for Darien, area Wednesday

A hazardous weather outlook is for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has placed most of the area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threat with any thunderstorms today will be strong, damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.