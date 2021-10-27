Fears of rising baguette prices pose crunch for the French THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 9:25 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — A hike in the cost of wheat is alarming French households who fear a possible rise in the price of the prized baguette, seen by many as a barometer of the country's economic health.
Many boulangeries around France are putting up signs, warning customers that the long, crunchy staple could be going up in price by 3 to 5 centimes (4 to 6 cents), from its average of about 89 centimes (just over $1).