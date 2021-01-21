Portugal shuts schools, blames variant for COVID-19 surge BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 10:48 a.m.
1 of6 A nurse sorts pharmacy supplies just delivered at a new field hospital set up in a sports hall in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Portugal's new daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record. The pandemic has gained momentum in Portugal since Christmas, when restrictions on gatherings and movement were eased for four days. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido, centre, visits a new field hospital set up in a sports hall in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. "The gravity of the situation is clear for everyone to see," Temido told reporters. The public and private health sectors and the military are all collaborating to meet needs, she said, but added that "resources are finite". The pandemic has gained momentum in Portugal since Christmas, when restrictions on gatherings and movement were eased for four days. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Beds are ready to receive the first patients at a field hospital set up in a sports hall in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Portugal's new daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record. The pandemic has gained momentum in Portugal since Christmas, when restrictions on gatherings and movement were eased for four days. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Beds are ready to receive the first patients at a field hospital set up in a sports hall in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Portugal's new daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record. The pandemic has gained momentum in Portugal since Christmas, when restrictions on gatherings and movement were eased for four days. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government on Thursday ordered the closure of schools for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that the prime minister blamed on the rise of a more contagious variant.
“The risk of this virus spreading through society has increased,” Prime Minister António Costa told a news conference. “We have seen that, in the space of a week, the variant has spread significantly.”