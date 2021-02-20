Portland police launch team to respond/investigate shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police said Friday they’ve created a specialized team of officers and detectives to focus full time on shooting investigations in response to a jump in gun violence in the last year.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be comprised of three sergeants, 12 officers and six detectives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They’ll staff a seven member on-call unit to respond to shooting scenes, examine evidence, interview witnesses and do immediate follow-up investigations.