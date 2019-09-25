Portland police halt ICE agent training at facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau has terminated a two-year contract that allowed federal immigration enforcement agents to use the firing range and classroom space at its training center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the contract was signed in 2018 with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was expected to run through August 2020.

On Sept. 19, Portland Deputy Police Chief Jami Resch sent the federal agency a letter, ending that part of the agreement. The decision affects only Homeland Security's agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Members of the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, a coalition called Close the Concentration Camps, along with Portland City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty challenged the contract, citing the city's and state's sanctuary law, which directs police not to help federal agents enforce immigration policies.

___

