Portions of Heights Road in Darien to be closed Monday, Tuesday

Portions of Heights Road in Darien to be closed Monday, Tuesday

On Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14 (July 15 only if needed), Heights Road will be closed due to construction in the area of #40. This closure will be in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Westbound traveling vehicles on Heights Road will be detoured through the Noroton Heights Train Station parking lot. Eastbound traveling vehicles on Heights Road will be detoured north on Edgerton Street to West Ave.

Vehicles will be able access all of the open Heights Road and area businesses. Traffic officers will be present to facilitate the flow of traffic, and ample signage will be in place to safely direct motorists to navigate the area.

Questions or concerns can be directed to either Capt. Jeremiah Marron at jmarron@darienct.gov or Capt. Robert Shreders at rshreders@darienct.gov.