Portion of Hollow Tree Ridge Road to be regrooved

The Darien Police Department at 25 Hecker Ave. The Darien Police Department at 25 Hecker Ave. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Brian A. Pounds Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Brian A. Pounds Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Portion of Hollow Tree Ridge Road to be regrooved 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Police Department is planning to regroove the road on the corner of Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

This pertains to the curb by Wee Burn Lane, near the Wee Burn Country Club.

“We have a request from a resident. This has been ongoing for several years,” said Chief Don Anderson at the Sept. 11 Police Commission meeting. “Her stone wall has been struck several times — usually late at night, sometimes in bad weather.”

The resident is looking for some enhancements, according to Anderson, who recently visited the location with Public Works Director Ed Gentile.

“The grooving that’s there is worn down,” Anderson said.

The department is going to put up additional signage as well as assign additional enforcement to the area.

“There’s really not too much more we can do,” he said. “The stone wall is probably 20 feet back from the road, so if somebody is not correcting 20 feet, I don’t think there’s too much more we can do on that corner.”

He added that police will keep monitoring the area.

According to Anderson, the benefit of a grooved road is it’s “tactile.”

“People come through there and they know there’s something changed,” he said.

General lieutenant

By a unanimous vote, Darien Police Sgt. Alison Hudyma was elected to the position of general lieutenant of the department.

“Of the five lieutenants, Sgt. Alison Hudyma is the only lieutenant currently that is interested in that position,” Anderson said. “I believe she is ready to take that position.”

Hudyma has been working as the adjunct training sergeant with Lt. Robert Shreders in a part-time role.

Anderson added that the department’s training division “is tasked with a tough responsibility.”

Johnson’s last day

This was Chairman J. Paul Johnson’s last official Police Commission meeting. He has served on the commission for 32 years. He will be replaced by Darien resident Kevin Cunningham.

Johnson has served under six police chiefs: John Jordan, Bruce Anderson, Hugh McManus, Duane Lovello, and Ray Osborne, and Don Anderson.

He said that is “just something that does not happen.”

“People don’t stay 32 years when they’re getting paid, much less when they’re volunteering,” Anderson said.

He added that Johnson has a “distinctive history of being practical and pragmatic, and always looking out for the best interests” of the town of Darien and the police department.

“It’s a balancing test,” Anderson said. “He has done that very, very well. Every decision he’s ever made has been what he believes was the best interest of all involved.”

The full meeting can be viewed on Darien TV79.

sfox@darientimes.com