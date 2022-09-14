Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament JAN M. OLSEN and VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 2:46 p.m.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Andersson said she will resign, as final election results are near. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday his party would be "a constructive and driving force in this work" of rebuilding safety in Sweden.
Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The leader of a nationalist populist party has declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden's weekend election, vowing that it is "time to put Sweden first."
4 of8 Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Andersson has conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/TT/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Andersson has conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Andersson has conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP) Jessica Gow/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
Center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded defeat with 99.9% of the vote from the weekend elections counted Wednesday. She said she would step down Thursday.
