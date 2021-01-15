Popular nautical shop in CT to close this month

DARIEN — For over a decade, boating aficionados and beach bums could rely on the comforting sight of the red and green lights that adorned the windows of The Dock Shop, at the corner of Tokeneke Road and Old Kings Highway in Darien. The lights, modeled after boat navigation lights, brought boating vibes to downtown Darien.

But the pandemic has meant rocky waters for many small businesses. Dock Shop owner Michael La Scala said that brick-and-mortar retail was already challenging when competeing with online shopping before the pandemic.

Add COVID-19, La Scala said, and the situation became untenable, especially because The Dock Shop doesn’t have an online store.

When the shop opened in Darien in 2012, it seemed like the perfect fit for the shoreline town.

It offers a wide variety of products, both for the angler and shopper. It has rods, reels, fishing gadgets, and tackle. It also has clothing for fishing, sailing and a day at the beach. The boutique offers nautical-themed gifts and books as well. Home decor, including indoor and outdoor lighting and furniture, rugs and other accessories are also available. The Dock Shop was named the Darien Chamber of Commerce business of the year in 2018.

The Dock Shop was founded by La Scala and his business partner, Toni Sabia, 12 years ago. La Scala, who has been in the marine business since 1973, got a contract to manage a marina in Norwalk. The marina didn’t have a ship store, so La Scala opened one. The marina closed for the season in October, but the store did so well that La Scala decided to open a holiday boutique version of the shop on weekends until Christmas.

After a four-year run in Norwalk, the Dock Shop was moved to Darien. It also expanded into Westport in 2015, but that store closed at the end of 2019.

“This wasn’t an easy decision and not one we were happy about,” La Scala said. He said he waited through the holidays to see where things stood, but came to the decision to close on New Year’s Day.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. I thought we brought a unique brand to the area. We stayed true to our theme,” La Scala said. “... People just don’t want to shop in person.”

La Scala said he was recently speaking with a group of about 10 people in their 20s and early 30s, and all of them said they preferred to shop online.

“It’s a different world. I prefer to touch and hold things and ask questions before I buy something. Society in general seems to like the pace online. I understand that, but it makes it difficult for us to pay rent and pay taxes. And then you add the pandemic and it became too much,” he said.

La Scala, who has been in the marine business since 1983, said he will continue selling heavy lift transport equipment that helps move heavy items like submarines, space ships and windmill blades. He also does work in shipyards, selling foul weather gear, glasses and other safety gear.

One way La Scala will stay active in town is by continuing to personalize items on site. The Dock Shop will personalize items, such as boat names on a cutting board, or something else. La Scala still plans to offer those services once the store officially closes at the end of the month, both to private customers and businesses.

Additionally, La Scala is eyeing a return to the business’ roots by possibly planing a pop-up location in the spring with whatever inventory he has, depending on the state of COVID-19 and other factors. He encourages those interested to keep an eye on The Dock Shops’s Facebook page for details if and when it happens.

“The Dock Shop carried unique items specific to this coastal town, and has been a staple store in town,” said Masako Sparks, the business manager for the Darien Chamber of Commerce. “... The Dock Shop and its owners has been a big supporter of the Chamber since their becoming a member in 2012. They will sincerely be missed.”

Will Lewis, a Darien transplant from the United Kingdom, said it was a shame to see the store closing.

“It feels like one of those genuine and authentically local businesses that is particularly sad to lose — one that really added to the retail fabric/diversity of the town,” Lewis said. “... My parents have got heaps of their Darien-themed accessories back home in England.”

Lewis added that more residents need to do local shopping to support small businesses.

Much of the inventory at The Dock Shop is currently priced at 40 percent off, and some at more of a discount. La Scala said the store has taken many safety precautions, including constant sanitizing, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the store. The store also gets a complete cleaning overhaul nightly.

Though he is disappointed to close, La Scala said he is proud of the run the shop has had.

But he’s most proud of the atmosphere and shopping experience he provided.

“What I love most is when people tell me when they come in the store, it feels like they are on vacation,” he said. “... That is the biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten. That they feel like they are in a gift shop on vacation, and that we could bring that to their hometown.”

“There are a lot of positives, but still, it is hard for us,” he added.