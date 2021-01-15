Popular nautical shop in CT to close this month

DARIEN — For over a decade, boating aficionados and beach bums could rely on the comforting sight of the red and green lights that adorned the windows of The Dock Shop, at the corner of Tokeneke Road and Old Kings Highway in Darien. The lights, modeled after boat navigation lights, brought boating vibes to downtown Darien.
But the pandemic has meant rocky waters for many small businesses. Dock Shop owner Michael La Scala said that brick-and-mortar retail was already challenging when competeing with online shopping before the pandemic.