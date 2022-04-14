Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press April 14, 2022 Updated: April 14, 2022 6:15 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility.
Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.”
FRANCES D'EMILIO