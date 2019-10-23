PolyMet opponents ask appeals court to overturn mine permits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals is deciding whether to grant requests by opponents of the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine to cancel two of its most important permits and order further proceedings.

Ann Cohen, representing several environmental groups, told a three-judge panel Wednesday that PolyMet's permit to mine and its dam safety permit lack enforceable terms and conditions needed to protect the public and environment.

And Paula Maccabee, of the environmental group WaterLegacy, argued that the Department of Natural Resources was legally obligated to hold a contested case hearing with a neutral administrative law judge before deciding whether to approve the permits.

But attorneys for the DNR and PolyMet argued that the project has met the legal requirements.

The Court of Appeals usually rules within 90 days of hearing oral arguments.