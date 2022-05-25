Poll: High court approval drops after abortion opinion leak

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public approval of the Supreme Court has fallen following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, according to a poll.
Disapproval of the nation’s highest court was especially pronounced among the roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults who oppose overturning Roe, while support for the court was high among those in favor, according to the Marquette Law School Poll, which also found increased partisan polarization in approval.