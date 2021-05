FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some of Kentucky's most prominent leaders can start warming up their best zingers — the political speeches will resume at the Fancy Farm picnic after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Organizers confirmed Monday that the picnic and speeches are on for this year. Bob Babbage, a former Kentucky secretary of state and auditor, will be emcee of the political speaking — a rite of passage for statewide candidates in the Bluegrass State.