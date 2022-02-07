Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles

Olivier Matthys/AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's finance minister has resigned over “shortcomings” of the new tax system that has led to lower net pay for many professionals, Poland’s main ruling party said Monday.

Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski was taking responsibility for the much-criticized tax system and his resignation has been accepted by the party leadership, said Anita Czerwinska. the spokeswoman for the Law and Justice party. She spoke following hours of closed-doors debate by the party leaders, including party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.