Police wear orange for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

Darien Police wore orange ribbons for “Wear Orange Day” in support of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM).Police wearing orange were: Officer Nair, Sgt. Johnson, Officer Taggart, School Resource Officer Schwengerer, Officer Fiscella, Officer Jimenez, and Sgt. Mastroianni. less Darien Police wore orange ribbons for “Wear Orange Day” in support of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM).Police wearing orange were: Officer Nair, Sgt. Johnson, Officer Taggart, School Resource ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police wear orange for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien Police wore orange ribbons on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in support of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM).

Police wearing orange were: Officer Nair, Sgt. Johnson, Officer Taggart, School Resource Officer Schwengerer, Officer Fiscella, Officer Jimenez, and Sgt. Mastroianni.

Ribbons were provided by the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. One in three teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from a dating partner.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the DVCC at 888-774-2900.