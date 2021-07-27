Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 1:14 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.
The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality. They were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons as the mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Written By
MARY CLARE JALONICK