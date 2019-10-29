Police sergeant on leave as fake Trump signs are reviewed

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave after admitting he purchased campaign signs that linked a local Republican candidate to President Donald Trump.

Greenwich Police announced Tuesday that Captain Mark Kordick will remain on leave as his department investigates whether he violated any policies.

Kordick has acknowledged he purchased signs that first appeared Friday and read "Vote Republican —Vote Team Trump/Camillo" and "Make Greenwich Great Again." The local Republican Party and state Rep. Fred Camillo, the GOP's first selectman candidate, said they didn't condone the signs, which they called misleading.

Kordick, a Democrat, told the Greenwich Time he acted alone and didn't understand why he wasn't able to put up political signs. He says he checked with the State Elections Enforcement Commission before ordering 50 signs.