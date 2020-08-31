Police seek help in finding homicide victim from Aug. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police in the Grand Rapids area asked the public for help Monday in locating the body of a homicide victim.

The body of a Black man in his 60s likely was dropped in a ditch or tall grass in northern Kent County on Aug. 20, Grand Rapids police said.

A suspect in the homicide is in custody.

Police also want to talk to a woman who stopped along the road on Aug. 20 to ask the suspect if he had car trouble and wanted help. He said no and she drove away.

Anyone with information can call (616) 456-3380.