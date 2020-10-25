https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Police-search-for-suspect-following-murder-of-15674049.php
Police search for suspect following murder of Delaware man
CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Police said they are searching for a suspect in the murder of a Delaware man who was shot in Maryland.
Maryland State Police said Khalil St. Croxie Reid was found with gunshot wounds Sunday morning in a parking lot in Cambridge, Maryland.
Reid was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the 21-year-old from Laurel, Delaware, was shot by an unknown assailant with an unknown type of firearm.
