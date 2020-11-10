Police: Man dies in suburban St. Louis crash, 2 workers hit

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A man died after crashing his vehicle into two landscaping workers, who were seriously injured, police in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday along North Hanley Road, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Hazelwood police said the man was driving south on the road, where the right lane was closed, when he hit the two workers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the two workers suffered serious injuries. Police said the landscaping workers are expected to recover.