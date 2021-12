BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A man suspected of firing gunshots into a suburban Kansas City home before a standoff with police was fatally shot by a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened Monday night after deputies were called to a rural Blue Springs home, where the occupants reported that a man outside was firing shots into the house. Deputies and a SWAT team arrived and encountered the suspect, the Kansas City Star reported.