Police say Topeka man killed in shootout with officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has died in a shootout with officers following a highway chase early Monday, police said.
The incident began late Sunday night when a 911 caller in Shawnee County reported a domestic threat involving the man, Topeka police said in a news release. Responding sheriff's deputies later stopped a car with the suspect inside. The deputies tried to negotiate with the man, later identified as 49-year-old Joseph Howell, before he displayed a gun and fired at least two shots, then fled in the car, according to police.